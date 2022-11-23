Pro Voke Root Perfector Light Brown Spray 150Ml

Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with clean warm water. Do not use near or place can on polished or painted surfaces. Do not inhale spray. Use only in well ventilated areas.

CAUTION: DANGER. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with clean warm water. Do not use near or place can on polished or painted surfaces. Do not inhale spray. Use only in well ventilated areas. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Instructions: Shake well, Dry hair, 10cm, 2 Min Shake well before use, keep the can upright. Always apply to dry, styled hair. Hold 10cm from hair and spray roots in light stream. A little goes a long way, don't overspray. Allow 2 minutes before touching your hair.

Experts in Colour Activation Instant Root Perfection from the experts in colour activation. Instant grey coverage, lasts until next wash. Blends into your hair colour. Greys perfected in seconds.

