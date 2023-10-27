Mr Sheen Multisurface Polish Spring Fresh 250Ml

Flammable

Mr Sheen Multi Surface Polish Spring Fresh. DANGER. Extremely

flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated.

Contains chloromethylisothiazolinone & methylisothiazolinone (3:1)

mixture. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of

children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label

at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and

other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after

use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect

from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Wash

hands thoroughly after handling. Do not breathe aerosol. Use in well

ventilated areas. Use only as directed.