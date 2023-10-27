We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Sheen Multisurface Polish Spring Fresh 250Ml

Mr Sheen Multisurface Polish Spring Fresh 250Ml

4.8(9)
£2.00

£8.00/litre

Mr Sheen M/Surf Polish Spring Fresh 250ml
Dust contains hidden nasties such as dead skin cells, dried saliva and decaying insect waste. These tiny particles are food for house dust mites and make the surfaces in your home unclean. Mr Sheen with dust trap technology picks up x2 more dust than using a dry paper towel alone. The unique formula acts like 1000's of tiny magnets, attracting hidden nasties with every spray…and because it's Mr Sheen, it will leave your surfaces with that rewarding smear-free shine and fresh-polish fragrance.
Cleans, Shines & ProtectsFor use on Wood, Glass, Metal & Plastic.Mr Sheen with dust trap technology picks up x2 more dust than using a dry paper towel alone.
Pack size: 250ML

