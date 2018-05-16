Quaker Ultimate Hearty & Rich Porridge Oats 750G

- Energy1206kJ 287kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1565 kJ
Product Description
- Quaker Ultimate Hearty & Rich Prdg Oats 750g
- Magic breakfast fuel for learning
- We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast***
- You too can support at: www.magicbreakfast.com
- ***Every day in UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- Deliciously hearty and rich ultra-thick porridge oats
- An exclusive premium oat blend to simmer on the hob for a deliciously creamy, hearty and rich porridge
- The Ultimate experience. A breakfast as fulfilling as it is satisfying
- Oats worth waking up for deserve a little time and attention by cooking slowly on the hob
- 100% Grade A Wholegrain Oats
- A natural source of fibre with no added sugar
- Helps lower cholesterol* †Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease
- Harnessing the power of the oat, Quaker produces a wide range of delicious, nourishing breakfast options for the whole family. Offering a daily kickstart with 100% wholegrain oats, the Quaker range includes traditional and instant porridge oats, granola, muesli, tasty breakfast cereals and much more.
- Oat beta-glucan 3.6g per 100g. Each serving (50g) contains 60% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- "Quaker" and the Quaker man device are registered trade marks.
- © Quaker Oats 2021
- Hearty & rich
- Exclusive Premium Oat Blend
- Helps lower cholesterol
- Source of fibre
- 100% Wholegrain oats
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 750G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
100% Grade A Wholegrain Oats
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Wheat and Barley. For allergens, see underlined ingredients.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Oats worth waking up for deserve a little time and attention...
- Mix 50g Quaker Ultimate Oats into your saucepan with 210ml of milk or your favourite milk alternative
- Bring to the boil and then simmer for 7-8 minutes, gently stirring until beautifully thick and creamy
- Now time to savour, for a little something extra why not drizzle with amber honey
Not for the Microwave
Number of uses
This pack contains 15 servings
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Per 50g^1 (%*)
|Energy
|1565 kJ
|783 kJ
|1206 kJ
|-
|374 kcal
|187 kcal
|287 kcal (14%*)
|Fat
|8.0 g
|4.0 g
|7.7 g (11%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.5 g
|0.8 g
|3.1 g (16%*)
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|30 g
|40 g
|of which Sugars**
|1.1 g
|0.6 g
|11 g (12%*)
|Fibre
|9.0 g
|4.5 g
|4.5 g
|Protein
|11 g
|5.5 g
|13 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0.24 g (4%*)
|This pack contains 15 servings
|-
|-
|-
|^1With 210ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
