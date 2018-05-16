Tesco Novelty Mini Cookies Bauble 40G

- Energy69kJ 16kcal1%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 496kcal
Product Description
- Mini cookies containing chocolate chips.
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (14%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Sal Fat, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Whey Derivatives (Milk), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
40g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini cookie (3.3g)
|Energy
|2079kJ / 496kcal
|69kJ / 16kcal
|Fat
|22.7g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|11.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|66.4g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|28.4g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|5.4g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.