Ben's Original Tomato & Basil Microwave Rice 250G

£ 0.99
£3.96/kg
Per portion (125g)
  • Energy876kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 701kJ 166kcal

Product Description

  • Steamed parboiled long grain rice with tomatoes and basil.
  • Discover more on our website
  • Visit BensOriginal.co.uk or BensOriginal.ie to find out more.
  • We're working hard to ensure that 100% of our packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more about our commitments.
  • This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
  • Discover Ben's Original™
  • When we started out we had one goal: to bring you the world's best rice. Now, we also want to make a better world.
  • Today, Ben's Original™ is supporting underserved communities to offer everyone a seat at the table. And our rice? It's still as delicious as ever.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Perfect in 2 Minutes
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (86%), Tomato Paste (6.3%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Powder (1.9%), Herbs (Basil (1.5%)), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Spice

Storage

Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Perfect every time...
Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Perfect every time...
Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Stir fry for 2 minutes.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.bensoriginal.co.uk
  • IE Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.bensoriginal.ie

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (125g) (%*)
Energy701kJ 166kcal876kJ (10%) 208kcal (10%)
Fat3.3g4.1g (6%)
of which saturates0.3g0.4g (2%)
Carbohydrate30g37g (14%)
of which sugars2.1g2.6g (3%)
Fibre1.3g1.6g
Protein3.7g4.6g (9%)
Salt0.43g0.54g (9%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Serves 2--

Excellent and convenient !

5 stars

Tasty and ready in a few minutes!

Yummy and no onion

5 stars

Contains no onions. As I'm allergic that's a real plus. Tastes yummy as well.

