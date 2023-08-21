King C Gillette Soft Beard Balm 100Ml

King C. Gillette Beard Softener deeply hydrates your facial hair without weighing it down, leaving it soft. Use it as a leave-on treatment or as a wash-off mask and enjoy how easily it detangles your beard. Made without any colourants or parabens, its formula is easy to spread on short or long beard, so you can work it into your beard hassle-free. It also contains cocoa butter, infused with our signature King C. Gillette scent. Use your beard softener daily for the best grooming results.

King C. Gillette Beard Softener for a lightweight and deep conditioning, and a soft and smooth-feeling beard Can be rinsed off after use for a clean, soft feeling or can be left on after use for an even deeper conditioning Made without colourants and parabens Infused with King C. Gillette signature scent, with notes of sandalwood, cedar, bergamot, cardamom seeds and mandarin Take a small amount into your hand and work it into your beard with ease

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Mentha Piperita Oil, Linalool, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Coumarin, Limonene

Net Contents

100ml ℮