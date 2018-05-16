Richmond 4 Meat Free No Beef Burgers 280G

- Energy500kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.96g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 714kJ/171kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned Frozen Meat-Free Burgers made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
- Registered No. 02604258
- Recycle
- Richmond is a registered trademark.
- Tasty & Succulent
- High in Protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 280G
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (43%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Water, Natural Flavourings, Soya Protein Concentrate (4.7%), Coconut Oil, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Rusk (Wheat), Chicory Root Fibre, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Yeast Extracts, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Onion Powder, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Spice, Smoked Sugar, Herbs, Black Pepper Extract, Capsicum Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through… smiles guaranteed!
Hob
Instructions: 9-10 mins
Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat. Turn regularly until golden brown.
Oven cook
Instructions: 20-22 mins
Preheat oven to 190°C / Gas Mark 5. Place burgers on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- We love to chat
- Drop us a line:
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Burger, as sold, contains
|1 Burger (70g), as sold, contains
|Energy
|714kJ/171kcal
|500kJ/119kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|5.1g
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|6.8g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|2.9g
|Protein
|15g
|10g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.96g
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021