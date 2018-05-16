We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Richmond 4 Meat Free No Beef Burgers 280G

Richmond 4 Meat Free No Beef Burgers 280G
£ 3.00
£10.72/kg
Product Description

  • Seasoned Frozen Meat-Free Burgers made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • Registered No. 02604258
  • Recycle
  • Richmond is a registered trademark.
  • Tasty & Succulent
  • High in Protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 280G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (43%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Water, Natural Flavourings, Soya Protein Concentrate (4.7%), Coconut Oil, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Rusk (Wheat), Chicory Root Fibre, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Yeast Extracts, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Onion Powder, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Spice, Smoked Sugar, Herbs, Black Pepper Extract, Capsicum Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through… smiles guaranteed!

Hob
Instructions: 9-10 mins
Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat. Turn regularly until golden brown.

Oven cook
Instructions: 20-22 mins
Preheat oven to 190°C / Gas Mark 5. Place burgers on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Burger, as sold, contains1 Burger (70g), as sold, contains
Energy 714kJ/171kcal500kJ/119kcal
Fat 7.2g5.1g
of which saturates 3.2g2.2g
Carbohydrate 9.7g6.8g
of which sugars 0.5g0.4g
Fibre 4.2g2.9g
Protein 15g10g
Salt 1.4g0.96g
This pack contains 4 servings--

