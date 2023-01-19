Limehouse Orange & Mango Gin 70cl

This gin is a winner. Great taste and great price.
Yes a new style of flavour for gin
Gin seems to be on the brink of welcoming some much different and stronger flavours. For me this gin as the name implies has significant flavour of mango. Just add ice and tonic for a wonderful taste change. No longer hunting the botanical flavours - mango is easily noticable.
One of the nicest flavours I’ve tasted
Sweet and fruity
A LIMEHOUSE Customer
I have a sweet tooth so I loved this gin mixed with lemonade, tasted like a holiday cocktail - dangerous!
Great Reviews But Not For Me
A LIMEHOUSE Customer
I'll start this off by saying this products has great reviews online by other customers. Unfortunately for me this product just didn't live up to hype and what I expected considering the gin "is flavoured with the natural oils from 10 botanical" I expected it to have a natural flavour but I found it to be extremely chemical tasting. I did try it with different mixers including Tonic and lemonade. The gin might just not be for me as according to the other reviews everyone else loved it.
Delicious, refreshing and fruity
A LIMEHOUSE Customer
A great, tasty gin, perfect if you're looking for something a bit different. The orange and mango combination works really well, making for a fruity and refreshing drink. It has a nice smooth taste with no bitter aftertaste. Perfect with some ice and tonic, though you can definitely enjoy it by itself too. Greatly recommended as a gift or an everyday drink thanks to its modern and stylish design- a nice glass bottle with a cork on top, made in the UK.
Takes me back to the beach and summer!
A LIMEHOUSE Customer
Drinking this gin really takes you back to the beach and summer. Beautiful tropical mango flavoured drink with hints of orange and juniper is a great treat after a long day. I love mangoes and this gin is a great treat for someone who enjoys tropical flavours. Could be a perfect Christmas present. Highly recommend.
Surprisingly refreshing
A LIMEHOUSE Customer
I'm new to gin and wasn't sure if this would be for me, however I was very pleasantly surprised. You can really taste a good balance of the orange and mango it's not to floral and was surprisingly refreshing. Mixed well with tonic but just as well with lemonade would definitely recommend
Absolutely Gorgeous
A LIMEHOUSE Customer
I've tried a lot of gins over the years and admittedly I find a lot of them don't please my taste buds. This gin however is so fruity and very sweet. The combination of the orange and mango is spot on and tastes amazing mixed with lemonade. This is now one of my favourites by far!
So tasty! Super sweet
A LIMEHOUSE Customer
This Gin was one of the nicest I have ever tried! So fruity and sweet, left a lovely taste in the mouth. The whole family loved it!