Limehouse Orange & Mango Gin 70Cl

4.8(61)Write a review
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Limehouse Orange & Mango Gin 70cl
  • LIMEHOUSE Orange & Mango Gin is a well-rounded, tropical blend of refreshing orange & sweet mango for a pleasantly fruity drink.
  • LIMEHOUSE Orange & Mango Gin is handcrafted in the UK using the finest botanicals sourced from all over the world. Our gin is flavoured with the natural oils from 10 botanicals and distilled in small batches in our traditional copper stills using the same methods that we have been using for hundreds of years; a method that has consistently provided superior quality British gin since 1761.
  • Crafted by the award-winning distilling team at the UK's foremost gin distillery, G&J Distillers, the Limehouse Flavoured Gin Collection - which also includes Limehouse Pink Gin and Limehouse Rhubarb & Ginger - gets its name from the vibrant streets and waterways of Limehouse in East London. The Limehouse area is steeped in history, renowned as a bustling port for centuries with ferryboat-men bringing new tastes and flavours to the capital from around the world.
  • Inspired by the creative spirit of East London, the Limehouse Gin Collection, which is available exclusively at Tesco, aims to help gin fans discover new, delicious flavour combinations that complement gin's natural flavour profile.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Bright, tropical notes of mango and zesty orange. Taste: Juicy, citrusy orange taste with a hint of juniper, balanced with smooth notes of mango throughout the flavour profile. Pleasantly sweet and a slight citrus acidity. Finish: Full-bodied liquid, medium and fruity finish
This gin is a winner. Great taste and great price.

5 stars

This gin is a winner. Great taste and great price. Will definitely be buying again.

Yes a new style of flavour for gin

5 stars

Gin seems to be on the brink of welcoming some much different and stronger flavours. For me this gin as the name implies has significant flavour of mango. Just add ice and tonic for a wonderful taste change. No longer hunting the botanical flavours - mango is easily noticable.

One of the nicest flavours I’ve tasted

5 stars

One of the nicest flavours I’ve tasted

Sweet and fruity

4 stars

A LIMEHOUSE Customer

I have a sweet tooth so I loved this gin mixed with lemonade, tasted like a holiday cocktail - dangerous!

Great Reviews But Not For Me

1 stars

A LIMEHOUSE Customer

I'll start this off by saying this products has great reviews online by other customers. Unfortunately for me this product just didn't live up to hype and what I expected considering the gin "is flavoured with the natural oils from 10 botanical" I expected it to have a natural flavour but I found it to be extremely chemical tasting. I did try it with different mixers including Tonic and lemonade. The gin might just not be for me as according to the other reviews everyone else loved it.

Delicious, refreshing and fruity

5 stars

A LIMEHOUSE Customer

A great, tasty gin, perfect if you're looking for something a bit different. The orange and mango combination works really well, making for a fruity and refreshing drink. It has a nice smooth taste with no bitter aftertaste. Perfect with some ice and tonic, though you can definitely enjoy it by itself too. Greatly recommended as a gift or an everyday drink thanks to its modern and stylish design- a nice glass bottle with a cork on top, made in the UK.

Takes me back to the beach and summer!

5 stars

A LIMEHOUSE Customer

Drinking this gin really takes you back to the beach and summer. Beautiful tropical mango flavoured drink with hints of orange and juniper is a great treat after a long day. I love mangoes and this gin is a great treat for someone who enjoys tropical flavours. Could be a perfect Christmas present. Highly recommend.

Surprisingly refreshing

4 stars

A LIMEHOUSE Customer

I'm new to gin and wasn't sure if this would be for me, however I was very pleasantly surprised. You can really taste a good balance of the orange and mango it's not to floral and was surprisingly refreshing. Mixed well with tonic but just as well with lemonade would definitely recommend

Absolutely Gorgeous

5 stars

A LIMEHOUSE Customer

I've tried a lot of gins over the years and admittedly I find a lot of them don't please my taste buds. This gin however is so fruity and very sweet. The combination of the orange and mango is spot on and tastes amazing mixed with lemonade. This is now one of my favourites by far!

So tasty! Super sweet

5 stars

A LIMEHOUSE Customer

This Gin was one of the nicest I have ever tried! So fruity and sweet, left a lovely taste in the mouth. The whole family loved it!

