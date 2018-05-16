Tesco Pork Shoulder In A Bbq Sauce 465G

- Energy1002kJ 239kcal12%
Product Description
- Slow cooked pork shoulder seasoned with a barbecue rub and a sachet of barbecue sauce.
- At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
- Quality & Freshness
- Pork in a classic BBQ sauce, great for pulled pork
- Slow Cooked
- Cook from frozen 1 hr 30 mins
- Pack size: 465G
Information
Ingredients
Pork Shoulder (84%), Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Molasses, Salt, Garlic Purée, Smoked Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Black Pepper, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mustard Seed, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cayenne Pepper, Clove, Cumin, Sunflower Oil, Oregano, Vinegar
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep FrozenKeep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Caution
Sauce will be very hot. Take care when opening pack / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4: 1 hr 30 mins. Remove from outer box and cut open the cook bag, emptying contents into an oven dish and cover with foil. Cook for 1 hour 15 minutes, remove from oven, open the BBQ sauce sachet and pour over the top of the meat. Place back into the oven, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Take out of the oven and using two forks, shred the meat and serve immediately.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Pouch. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
465g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When oven cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When oven cooked according to instructions 1/4 of a pack (106g**)
|Energy
|945kJ
|1002kJ
|-
|226kcal
|239kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|11.3g
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|7.7g
|of which sugars
|6.9g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|26.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|**When oven cooked according to instructions 465g typically weights 424g
|-
|-
Safety information
