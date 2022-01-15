Tesco Italian New Potatoes 750G

mouldy old NEW potatoes
as soon as i opened the bag i could smell these were off every potato was gouged and mouldy,they looked as if they had been savaged by a combine harvester.because of the smell had to throw in bin out side get a grip tesco these potatoes looked as if they had been turned over months before harvesting
very good quality. lovely flavour
very good, worth trying
found them to be really good, better than anything else available, worth trying.
rubbish
whole lot were green had to throw them away,new potatoes shouldnt be in a bag where light can get to them Only gave 1 star cos you cant give no star
its okay but not for me
for my own taste these are not as good as a british potatoe i shall stick to tescos british pots which i love