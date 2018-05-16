Terrys Chocolate Orange Truffles 200G
- Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil with a creamy filling (35%) and crisped rice (4%).
- With a creamy & crispy filling
- Creamy milk chocolate made with real orange oil
- Deliciously unsquare and perfect to share
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernal, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 27% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
- May contain Nuts, Wheat and Barley.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Approximately 10 x 2 truffles = 20 truffles per bag
- UK: Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- EU/Ireland: Carambar and Co.,
- Contact us:
- www.terryschocolate.com
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
200g
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 2 truffles (20 g)
|%* / Per 2 truffles (20 g)
|Energy
|2223 kJ
|445 kJ
|-
|532 kcal
|106 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|30 g
|6.0 g
|9 %
|of which saturates
|19 g
|3.8 g
|19 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|12 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|54 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Fibre
|2.6 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|5.1 g
|1.0 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.19 g
|0.04 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 10 x 2 truffles = 20 truffles per bag
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.