The Artisan Bread Co Garlic & Basil Bruschetta 70G
Product Description
- Crisp Baked Italian Bread Slices made with Garlic and Basil.
- Delicious with your favourite canapé toppings or simply as a snack
- Italian baked bruschetta made with olive oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil (3.0%), Sea Salt, Yeast, Dehydrated Basil, Malted Wheat Flour, Freeze-Dried Garlic, Natural Garlic Aroma, Natural Basil Aroma
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soybeans & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.Best Before End: See back of pack.
Produce of
Made in Italy with Wheat Flour from the EU
Name and address
- Made for:
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g contains:
|Energy
|1657kJ / 396kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|(of which saturates
|1.3g)
|Carbohydrate
|58.7g
|(of which sugars
|0.9g)
|Protein
|10.4g
|Salt
|2.2g
