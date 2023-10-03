We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Brazilian Immuni Shampoo 250Ml

£7.00

£2.80/100ml

J/F Frizz Ease Brazilian Immuni Shampoo 250ml
John Frieda's smoothing, caring anti-frizz shampoo is made with Keratin Drops and a Frizz Immunity Complex to gently cleanse and fight frizz at its source, while helping to gradually build hair's immunity against frizz with each use.The result is sleek, glossy styles that last. From the first use, this shampoo builds a powerful defence against humidity that lasts up to 72 hours, helping to prevent frizz from ruining your style.
- Infused with Keratin Drops and Frizz Immunity Complex- Helps you achieve smooth, soft hair- Fights frizz for sleek styles
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Erythritol, Coco-Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Cocamide Mea, Glyceryl Oleate, Polyquaternium-10, Benzyl Alcohol, PPG-9, Disodium EDTA, Glycine, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-39, Malic Acid, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently massage shampoo into wet hair & rinse well.Follow with Brazilian Sleek Conditioner.Suitable for all levels of frizz. Safe for colour-treated hair.Use with Brazilian Sleek Frizz-Immunity Conditioner for best results.

