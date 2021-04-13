Whaoo 6 Caramel Filled Crepes 192G
Product Description
- 6 Caramel Flavour Filled Crêpes
- Let's Bake a Crêpe Together
- Not Yet Recycled
- No palm oil
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 192G
Information
Ingredients
Crêpe (62.5%), Caramel Flavour Filling (37.5%), Crêpe Contains: Cow's Milk, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Eggs, Concentrated Butter (Cow's Milk), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Caramel Flavour Filling Contains: Dulce de Leche (75%) (Sweetened Condensed Whole Cow's Milk (Condensed Cows Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate; Salt), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant: Glycerol; Whole Cow's Milk Powder, Gelling Agent: Pectins; Flavouring (Caramel), Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain soya and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredient in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Warm your Whaoo! Crêpes inside their individual wrappers in the microwave.
- As an option microwave in less than 8 secs!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.
Name and address
Net Contents
192g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1 Whaoo! Crêpe (≈ 32g)
|Energy
|1641 kJ
|525 kJ
|-
|390 kcal
|125 kcal
|Fat
|12 g
|3.8 g
|of which saturates
|4.8 g
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|20 g
|of which sugars
|36 g
|12 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|6.8 g
|2.2 g
|Salt
|1.1 g
|0.34 g
Safety information
To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.
