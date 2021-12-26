We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Red Leicester Bite With Garlic & Black Pepper 150G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Red Leicester Bite With Garlic & Black Pepper 150G
£3.00
£20.00/kg

1/4 of a pot

Energy
493kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cheese bake made with red Leicester bite cheese, crème fraîche, roasted garlic purée and cracked black pepper.
  • *Made with Red Leicester Bite and crème fraîche, seasoned with roasted garlic and cracked black pepper.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (40%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk) (20%), Single Cream (Milk), Rice Starch, Roasted Garlic Purée (2%), Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer sleeve and film. Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after heating. There may be some oil present on the top of this product after heating. Once heated, use immediately.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British Milk

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

THE BEST CHEESE MELT I HAVE EVER HAD! I HOPE TESCO

5 stars

THE BEST CHEESE MELT I HAVE EVER HAD! I HOPE TESCO KEEP IT ALL YEAR ROUND, I will sell them out every weekly shop

This was so delicious! We had it in addition to ba

5 stars

This was so delicious! We had it in addition to baked Camembert but this one was more popular! It gets a lovely slightly chewy cheesy top after being baked in the oven, very tasty with fresh baguette

Scrumptious dipping cheese melt.

5 stars

This was scrumptious, fab snack meal for two, we dipped in crusty bread time and time again until we almost took the glaze off the dish. Easy to heat, easy to eat! Purchased during introductory offer but will definitely buy again.

Yum!

5 stars

This was delicious! So cheesy and full of flavour. Addictive and moreish, a cheese lovers dream!

