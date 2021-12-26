Tesco Finest Red Leicester Bite With Garlic & Black Pepper 150G

THE BEST CHEESE MELT I HAVE EVER HAD! I HOPE TESCO
THE BEST CHEESE MELT I HAVE EVER HAD! I HOPE TESCO KEEP IT ALL YEAR ROUND, I will sell them out every weekly shop
This was so delicious! We had it in addition to baked Camembert but this one was more popular! It gets a lovely slightly chewy cheesy top after being baked in the oven, very tasty with fresh baguette
Scrumptious dipping cheese melt.
This was scrumptious, fab snack meal for two, we dipped in crusty bread time and time again until we almost took the glaze off the dish. Easy to heat, easy to eat! Purchased during introductory offer but will definitely buy again.
Yum!
This was delicious! So cheesy and full of flavour. Addictive and moreish, a cheese lovers dream!