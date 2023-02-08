Teapigs Organic Happy Uplifting Tea 15S 37.5G
Product Description
- An organic herbal, fruit and spice infusion with lemon and apple flavouring
- Good to know
- We only use big, quality, whole leaves.
- No dust. Big leaf = Big flavour. Simple.
- 100% natural. No artificial flavourings.
- Our tea temples are plastic-free and nice and roomy.
- We give back to the communities that bring us our tea.
- Enjoy as a part of healthy diet and lifestyle.
- Discover our huge range of tea and teaware at: teapigs.co.uk
- Helter skelters, hot air balloons, kites and pandas - according to team teapigs, these are the things that make us happy. If you don't have a kite or a panda (!), try this uplifting blend of turmeric, apple and Lemon balm- historically drunk to support mood and wellbeing. Good if you're feeling a little grumpy.
- Louise
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C101867
- EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-003, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- 100% plant-based packaging
- Tea temple
- Made from plant starch - pop in council food waste collection.
- Inner bag
- Looks like plastic but made from wood pulp - pop in council food waste collection or home compost.
- Outer carton
- Made from sustainable paperboard - pop in recycling.
- Plastic-Free*
- *'A Plastic Planet' have verified that our packaging is made from biomaterials (plants!) and is compostable.
- Organic
- Great taste 2021
- Naturally caffeine-free
- Big Leaf Flavour
- Pack size: 37.5G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Apple (30%), Organic Lemon Balm (15%), Organic Cinnamon, Organic Ginger, Organic Cardamom Seed, Organic Sweet Blackberry Leaves, Organic Turmeric (5%), Organic Orange Peel, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Organic Lemon Peel, Organic Dove Buds, Organic Marigold Flowers, Organic Allspice, Natural Flavouring
Storage
Please keep me cool and dry until I'm finished.Best before: see back of pack
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- How we like it:
- 1 Temple per cup
- Boil to 100°C
- Brew for 3-5 mins
Number of uses
15 Count
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Teapigs,
- 1 The Old Pumping Station,
- Pump Alley,
- Brentford,
- TW8 0AP,
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- Louise the tea taster, louise@teapigs.co.uk
- Teapigs,
- 1 The Old Pumping Station,
- Pump Alley,
- Brentford,
- TW8 0AP,
- UK.
Net Contents
15 x 2.5g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.