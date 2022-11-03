Thorntons Continental Chocolate Collection 131G
Product Description
- An Assortment of Milk, Dark and White Chocolates
- Discover more at www.thorntons.com
- Unique Flavours, Selected Ingredients
- Pass the love on
- Sicilian Mousse, Seville Caramel, Espresso, Viennese Deluxe, Hazelnut Milano, Amaretti Crisp, Alpini Praline, Salted Caramel
- Our Chocolate Makers crafted this much-loved Continental range, inspired by travelling across Europe in search of rich and delicate taste experiences.
- They combined these influences, their passion and years of expertise to create special recipes of beautifully crafted chocolates, using carefully selected ingredients.
- At Thorntons we put a lot of love, passion and care into all we do, we would like to invite you to enjoy with us our journey through excellence.
- The taste journey
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 131G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm Kernel, Palm, Shea), Dried Whole Milk, Hazelnuts, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Almonds, Roasted Cocoa Nibs, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Concentrated Orange Juice, Maize Starch, Dried Instant Coffee, Salt, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Lactose (Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Egg, Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates.
- Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat!
- 0044 800 454537
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
Net Contents
131g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2298 kJ
|-
|551 kcal
|Fat
|35.4 g
|of which Saturates
|21.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|50.9 g
|of which Sugars
|48.6 g
|Protein
|5.8 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
