Tesco Sprouts With Smoked Bacon & Chestnuts 500G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 630kJ / 151kcal
Product Description
- Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, smoked bacon with added water and butter.
- A mix of tender Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon coated in butter
- Carefully Prepared With beechwood smoked bacon and butter for a richer flavour
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts (69%), Chestnuts (15%), Smoked Bacon with Added Water (9%) [Pork Belly, Water, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)], Butter (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W/900W 9 mins/ 9 mins 30 secs
Place the contents of the bag into a microwaveable dish and cover.
Cook on full power for (800W) & (900W) 5 mins.
Stir well and recover.
Cook on full power for a further 4 mins 30 secs (800W)/4 mins (900W).
Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.
Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry from frozen. Place contents into a frying pan in a little oil over a moderate heat for 8-9 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
approx. 5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (85g**)
|Energy
|630kJ / 151kcal
|535kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|12.2g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|6.6g
|Protein
|4.7g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 500g typically weighs 425g.
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
