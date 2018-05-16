Tesco Raw Garlic & Herb Marinated King Prawns 200G

- Energy530kJ 126kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 570kJ / 136kcal
Product Description
- Raw peeled king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a garlic and herb flavoured marinade.
- GARLIC & HERB Succulent king prawns coated in a garlic and herb marinade
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (79%), Water, Maltodextrin, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Garlic, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Modified Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Onion, Parsley, Salt, Yeast Extract, Antioxidants (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Erythorbate), Black Pepper, White Pepper, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: FRY FROM FROZEN Med 6-7 mins Pre-heat 1tbsp (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Remove all packaging and place prawns in to the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, add 2tbsp (30ml) of water and cook for a further 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally throughout cooking. Reduce heat if necessary.
Produce of
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (93g**)
|Energy
|570kJ / 136kcal
|530kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|7.9g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|13.4g
|12.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 186g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
