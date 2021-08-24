We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maison No.9 Rose Wine 75Cl

image 1 of Maison No.9 Rose Wine 75Cl
Product Description

  • Maison NO.9 Rose Wine 75CL
  • Maison No. 9 French rosé wine is straight from the sun-drenched shores of the méditerranée.
  • ©2021 Maison No. 9
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites & Milk Casein

Tasting Notes

  • Crispy, refreshing, and smooth. This dry, classic Rosé is wonderfully balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savory. Very light, bright and clear with dominant orchard fruits like peaches, peach ring candies and sweet fruit salad

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

MDCV Domaine des Bertrands

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Alexis Cornu

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Cinsault, Shiraz/Syrah, Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested by night and then undergo a 2-3 hour maceration process before the press to extract the best out of the grapes. Using a press, the grapes undergo a slow & gentle process to keep the pale color & fresh taste with all the complexity. Free run juice falls into stainless steel tanks to avoid oxidation. The temperature is controlled at a low temp to develop the Maison No. 9 taste profile.

History

  • Post Malone, with co-founders Dre London & James Morrissey found themselves & their friends drinking more Rosé in recent years but hadn't found a blend that stood out as their favorite. They wanted to create a brand that everyone could identify with, so they set out to create a high-quality Rosé that everyone will enjoy. It took multiple trips and tasting of over 100 Rosé blends until they found the perfect one and the group fell in love with the liquid, the landscape, and the Mediterranean lifestyle.

Regional Information

  • Vines in the IGP Méditerranée benefit from the Mediterranean climate and are planted on extremely diverse soil.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • MDCV Sarl,
  • At F83340-031,
  • France.

Importer address

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery (Deutschland) GmbH,
  • Louisenstrasse 65,
  • 61348 Bad Homburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery (Deutschland) GmbH,
  • Louisenstrasse 65,
  • 61348 Bad Homburg,
  • Germany.

Net Contents

750ml

Beautiful, full body rosè. Such an amazing summer

Beautiful, full body rosè. Such an amazing summer drink. Dont pass it by.

