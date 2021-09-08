Maltesers Orange Truffles Gift Box 200G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), orange flavoured chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
- Creamy, crunchy, truffly
- Ohh, truffle in paradise!
- Truffly on the inside
- First a little rustle then it's all about the orange truffle!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Natural Orange Flavouring, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain: Almond, Hazelnut.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 11, Portion size: 18g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- Any questions or comments are welcome at mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18g / (%*)
|Energy
|2341kJ
|421kJ (5%)
|-
|561kcal
|101kcal (5%)
|Fat
|35g
|6.3g (9%)
|of which saturates
|19g
|3.5g (17%)
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|9.7g (4%)
|of which sugars
|49g
|8.8g (10%)
|Protein
|7.0g
|1.3g (3%)
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 11, Portion size: 18g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.