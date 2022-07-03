We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Dina Handmade Classic Baklawa Selection 200G

4.5(13)Write a review
Dina Handmade Classic Baklawa Selection 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Handmade Baklawa Selection
  • This pack assortment contains:
  • Cashew Wafers, Cashew Boukage, Cashew Kulwushkar, Walnut, Baklawa, Cashew Baklawa, Cranberry Baklawa, Truffle.
  • Baklawa - Mixed nuts between layers of filo pastry
  • Fruit Baklawa -Fruits between layers of filo pastry
  • Assabee - Filo pastry stuffed with crushed cashew nuts
  • Kulwuskur - Cashew nuts delicately encased with folded filo pastry
  • Cashew Triangle - Cashew nuts layered with folded filo pastry
  • Bourma - Whole nuts bound in crunchy, golden brown kataifi
  • Coconut Delight - A delicious coconut square filled with chopped mixed nuts
  • Walnut Baklawa - Cracked walnuts elegantly layered between filo pastry
  • Boukage - Square layers of filo pastry with cashew nuts
  • Dina is a family owned company that has specialised for two decades in producing the most scrumptious Eastern Mediterranean foods. Baklawa is one of these.
  • Considered by many as the world's most delightful confectionery, Baklawa is a sweet that has its roots steeped in history going back thousands of years. Traditionally, this was prepared only on special occasions and graced the tables of the rich and royals of ancient times.
  • What makes Dina Baklawa so special, is that our recipe has been handed down from generation to generation. The quality ingredients in this recipe we use and the way we bake it makes it special. Very Special.
  • Every single piece has been carefully hand cut, crafted and baked to perfection. Just like it has been for thousands of years. This Baklawa range has been carefully selected by our chefs to ensure you enjoy these at your next dinner party or to offer as a special gift that will be truly remembered!
  • This Pack Contains a Variety from The Above Selection.
  • All products manufactured in factories approved by EU manufacturing standards.
  • A selection of classic Mediterranean treats - the perfect gift
  • Authentic Mediterranean food
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Made from GM Free Source
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Cranberry (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Filo Pastry [Fortified Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Clarified Butter (Milk), Maize Starch], Butter Blend [Rapeseed Oil, Clarified Butter (Milk)], Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnut, Macadamia Nuts, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya, Lecithin's, Sorbian Tristearate), Vanilla Natural Flavouring]

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Nut allergy sufferers, This product has been produced in a factory that handles other Tree Nuts & Sulphite. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once open, store in a suitable airtight container. Best Before: See side of pack.

Produce of

Made at its Best, in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Dina Foods Ltd.,
  • 24 Gorst Road,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 6LE.

Return to

  • Dina Foods Ltd.,
  • 24 Gorst Road,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 6LE.
  • Any inquiries, please email: customer-services@dinafoods.com
  • www.dinafoods.com

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Approx. 20g Piece
Energy473Kcal/1970KJ95Kcal/394KJ
Fat30.3g6.1g
Of which saturates4.0g0.8g
Carbohydrates45.8g9.1g
Of which sugars23.0g4.6g
Fibre1.8g0.3g
Protein5.4g1.0g
Salt0.49g0.09g
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My special treat

5 stars

Presentation classy, taste devine and makes a lovely gift for the host of luncheons or dinner parties at a prices we can still afford. If anything, I would say it's a little difficult to open the box and reseal it, but then ours dosn't last long they are soooooo delicious.

Yum yum!

5 stars

Yum yum yum yum!

Tasty, special and a bit different

4 stars

Very tasty look special and something a bit different. Nice quality and reasonably priced.

We love Greek pastries.

5 stars

As my husband lived in both Cyprus and Greece we love Greek pastries. These are the nearest to REAL Greek pastries and we love them.

Delicious

4 stars

Superb quality. An indulgent treat just for me. My husband doesn't baklava but I do. As an aside, I was very impressed with the delivery driver, Gordon. He was very helpful, as indeed he always is.

Good

4 stars

A decent selection. 4-stars due to the fact that baklava is not commonly available in Hull. Product taste wise it’s 2.5/3 out of 5 compared to baklava i have had else where.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious! Pity it was no longer available last week. Would also like larger boxes.

The baklawa selection were very good . I was disap

5 stars

The baklawa selection were very good . I was disappointed that they were not on your lists last week hope they are back in stock soon. Would highly recommend.

Absolutely yummy!😍

5 stars

Absolutely yummy!😍

I saw these by accident when I was fetching a loaf

5 stars

I saw these by accident when I was fetching a loaf of bread and I really wish I hadn't as I'm probably going to end up buying these all the time now. Delicious.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here