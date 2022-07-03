Dina Handmade Classic Baklawa Selection 200G

My special treat
Presentation classy, taste devine and makes a lovely gift for the host of luncheons or dinner parties at a prices we can still afford. If anything, I would say it's a little difficult to open the box and reseal it, but then ours dosn't last long they are soooooo delicious.
Yum yum!
Tasty, special and a bit different
Very tasty look special and something a bit different. Nice quality and reasonably priced.
We love Greek pastries.
As my husband lived in both Cyprus and Greece we love Greek pastries. These are the nearest to REAL Greek pastries and we love them.
Delicious
Superb quality. An indulgent treat just for me. My husband doesn't baklava but I do. As an aside, I was very impressed with the delivery driver, Gordon. He was very helpful, as indeed he always is.
Good
A decent selection. 4-stars due to the fact that baklava is not commonly available in Hull. Product taste wise it’s 2.5/3 out of 5 compared to baklava i have had else where.
Delicious!
Delicious! Pity it was no longer available last week. Would also like larger boxes.
The baklawa selection were very good . I was disappointed that they were not on your lists last week hope they are back in stock soon. Would highly recommend.
Absolutely yummy!😍
I saw these by accident when I was fetching a loaf of bread and I really wish I hadn't as I'm probably going to end up buying these all the time now. Delicious.