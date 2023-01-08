Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Repair Hair Conditioner 275Ml

Essences of life Argan Oil shampoo & hair conditioner collection helps repair damaged hair to smoothness and makes it naturally shiny. Hair is softer & smoother. At Herbal Essences we believe in the nurturing power of plants. We designed the Argan oil Shampoo & Conditioner collection to spark life back into your hair, your spirit and the planet. Our nurturing, indulging formulas are infused with pure plant essences and plant-based nutrients, and bottled into responsibly designed packaging. Reveal your best hair and let go for a little moment of joy while protecting the planet.

REPAIRING HAIR CONDITIONER: deeply penetrates to help repair damaged hair to smoothness and reveal its natural beauty 2X MORE NOURISHMENT IN ONE USE. Feed your hair with plant-based nutrient & antioxidant PURE PLANT ESENCES: conditioner infused with pure Argan oil of Morocco and Aloe 96% NATURAL ORIGIN: 92% purified water and 4% naturally derived ingredients, other 4% for a good usage experience RESPONSIBLE BEAUTY: certified by PETA Vegan & Cruelty-free. No colourant. Safe for Coloured Hair NURTURED HAIR & PLANET: recyclable tube, help us recyle!

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Oleic Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Citric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Alcohol Denat., Ecklonia Radiata Extract

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage