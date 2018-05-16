Tiger Tiger Pork Luncheon Meat 340G

Product Description
- Pork Luncheon Meat
- Unleash the Taste
- Original Premium Recipe
- Made with Pork and Ham
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat (72%), Water, Pork Ham (10%), Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Thickener (E407a), Stabilizer (E450), Antioxidant (E301), Preservative (E250)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Wheat, Gluten and Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Refrigerate after opening in a non-metallic sealed container and consume within 2 days. Best before: See can end.
Produce of
Product of Holland
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tiger Tiger (UK),
- Bull Close Road,
- Nottingham,
- NG7 2UT,
- England.
Return to
- Tiger Tiger (UK),
- Bull Close Road,
- Nottingham,
- NG7 2UT,
- England.
- www.tigertigerfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
340g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1020 kJ / 246 Kcal
|Fat
|19.6 g
|of which Saturates
|7.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1 g
|of which Sugars
|1.1 g
|Protein
|13.3 g
|Salt
|2.5 g
