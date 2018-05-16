We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tiger Tiger Pork Luncheon Meat 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tiger Tiger Pork Luncheon Meat 340G
£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

Product Description

  • Pork Luncheon Meat
  • Unleash the Taste
  • Original Premium Recipe
  • Made with Pork and Ham
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat (72%), Water, Pork Ham (10%), Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Thickener (E407a), Stabilizer (E450), Antioxidant (E301), Preservative (E250)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Wheat, Gluten and Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Refrigerate after opening in a non-metallic sealed container and consume within 2 days. Best before: See can end.

Produce of

Product of Holland

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tiger Tiger (UK),
  • Bull Close Road,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG7 2UT,
  • England.

Return to

  • Tiger Tiger (UK),
  • Bull Close Road,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG7 2UT,
  • England.
  • www.tigertigerfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

340g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1020 kJ / 246 Kcal
Fat19.6 g
of which Saturates7.7 g
Carbohydrate4.1 g
of which Sugars1.1 g
Protein13.3 g
Salt2.5 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here