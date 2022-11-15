Penfolds Max's Shiraz Cabernet 750Ml
- Penfolds Max's Shiraz Cabernet 750Ml
- For calorie information see - www.penfolds.com/calories
- A classic Australian expression, balanced and bright with a modern twist. This wine delivers generosity of fruit from Shiraz together with solid cabernet sauvignon structure. Max's Shiraz cabernet sauvignon displays the Penfolds 'stamp' inspired by Max Schubert, a winemaking legend in Penfolds history.
- Named after max Schubert A.M. Penfolds chief winemaker between the years 1948-1975
- Wine of South Australia
- Pack size: 750ML
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Penfolds
Wine Maker
Peter Gago
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Ages for 12 months in French and American oak.
History
- Penfolds Max's Shiraz Cabernet is a tribute to former Chief Winemaker Max Schubert 1948-1975, a legend in Penfolds history. Max's pursuit of excellence paved the way for those who followed in his footsteps and also allowed the status and heritage of Penfolds to grow. An approachable Penfolds style on release - straight to glass, save the cellar.
Regional Information
- South Eastern Australia
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Penfolds Wines Pty Ltd,
- 78 Penfold Road,
- Magill,
- SA 5072,
- Australia.
Importer address
- Treasury Wine Estates Denmark ApS,
- Harbour House,
- Sundkrogsgade 21,
- DK 2100,
- København,
- Denmark.
Return to
- Penfolds Wines Pty Ltd,
- 78 Penfold Road,
- Magill,
- SA 5072,
- Australia.
- Treasury Wine Estates Denmark ApS,
- Harbour House,
- Sundkrogsgade 21,
- DL 2100,
- København,
- Denmark.
- www.penfolds.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
