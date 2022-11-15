We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Penfolds Max's Shiraz Cabernet 750Ml

Penfolds Max's Shiraz Cabernet 750Ml

£20.00
£20.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Penfolds Max's Shiraz Cabernet 750Ml
  • For calorie information see - www.penfolds.com/calories
  • A classic Australian expression, balanced and bright with a modern twist. This wine delivers generosity of fruit from Shiraz together with solid cabernet sauvignon structure. Max's Shiraz cabernet sauvignon displays the Penfolds 'stamp' inspired by Max Schubert, a winemaking legend in Penfolds history.
  • Named after max Schubert A.M. Penfolds chief winemaker between the years 1948-1975
  • Wine of South Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Penfolds

Wine Maker

Peter Gago

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Ages for 12 months in French and American oak.

History

  • Penfolds Max's Shiraz Cabernet is a tribute to former Chief Winemaker Max Schubert 1948-1975, a legend in Penfolds history. Max's pursuit of excellence paved the way for those who followed in his footsteps and also allowed the status and heritage of Penfolds to grow. An approachable Penfolds style on release - straight to glass, save the cellar.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Penfolds Wines Pty Ltd,
  • 78 Penfold Road,
  • Magill,
  • SA 5072,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Denmark ApS,
  • Harbour House,
  • Sundkrogsgade 21,
  • DK 2100,
  • København,
  • Denmark.

Return to

  • Penfolds Wines Pty Ltd,
  • 78 Penfold Road,
  • Magill,
  • SA 5072,
  • Australia.
  • Treasury Wine Estates Denmark ApS,
  • Harbour House,
  • Sundkrogsgade 21,
  • DL 2100,
  • København,
  • Denmark.
  • www.penfolds.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

