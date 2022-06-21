La Vieille Ferme Rose 2.25L

Rose in a box, not bad value
it was pretty good quality, but not on a par with the bottled white by the same company. It was a little more tart.
This has had a couple of bad reviews but I really
This has had a couple of bad reviews but I really liked it! It’s very pale and dry for a rose but perhaps that’s why I liked it compared to other rose wines which are much too fruity.
Buy by the bottle, not the box!
Unfortunately this boxed wine tastes like a bottle that has been open for a long time. Maybe a bad batch as the rose bottled wine of this brand I always find to be really lovely but this boxed offering is awful. In summary: buy by the bottle, not the box!
Great purchase
Great value for money!!!
The only good thing is the alcohol content
For the price point this should have been a fairly decent drop, French rosé is pretty reliable, but this is terribly rough and bland, it has none of the fruity flavours one would expect from rosé, it might as well be a bad white. Acidic as well. Grim stuff, but hey, it's 13% so hold your nose and enjoy the buzz, it's the only good thing about it .