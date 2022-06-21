We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

La Vieille Ferme Rose 2.25L

3.2(5)Write a review
La Vieille Ferme Rose 2.25L
£20.00
£6.67/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Wine
  • 2,25Liters is Equal to Three 750 ml Bottles
  • Pack size: 2.25L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Famille Perrin

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Famille Perrin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Cinsault, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation starts after settling and lasts about 15 days in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks. After fermentation, the wines are kept in stainless steel vats and slightly fined before bottling.

History

  • Since 1970, La Vieille Ferme has been producing authentic, honest and tasty wines vintage after vintage. In some of the world's best restaurants and bars, La Vieille Ferme has been acknowledged as one of the best value for money wines in the world.

Regional Information

  • The 2020 vintage in Southern Rhône was favored by very good weather conditions, it is a generous vintage, both in terms of quality and quantity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • La Vieille Ferme.

Return to

  • La Vieille Ferme.
  • www.lavieilleferme.com

Net Contents

2.25l

View all Boxed Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Rose in a box, not bad value

4 stars

it was pretty good quality, but not on a par with the bottled white by the same company. It was a little more tart.

This has had a couple of bad reviews but I really

5 stars

This has had a couple of bad reviews but I really liked it! It’s very pale and dry for a rose but perhaps that’s why I liked it compared to other rose wines which are much too fruity.

Buy by the bottle, not the box!

1 stars

Unfortunately this boxed wine tastes like a bottle that has been open for a long time. Maybe a bad batch as the rose bottled wine of this brand I always find to be really lovely but this boxed offering is awful. In summary: buy by the bottle, not the box!

Great purchase

5 stars

Great value for money!!!

The only good thing is the alcohol content

1 stars

For the price point this should have been a fairly decent drop, French rosé is pretty reliable, but this is terribly rough and bland, it has none of the fruity flavours one would expect from rosé, it might as well be a bad white. Acidic as well. Grim stuff, but hey, it's 13% so hold your nose and enjoy the buzz, it's the only good thing about it .

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here