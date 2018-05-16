Bens Original Boil In Bag Long Grain Rice 500G
- Energy931kJ 220kcal11%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 665kJ 157kcal
Product Description
- Parboiled long grain rice.
- Sustainably Grown**
- **We have formed partnership with local and international organizations to work towards growing rice sustainably by reducing water usage, improving rice growing practices and training and empowering farmers.
- To discover more, visit our website.
- Visit BensOriginal.co.uk or BensOriginal.ie to find out more.
- This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
- Discover more on our website
- Ben´s Original™ Boil-in-Bag Long Grain rice is simple and versatile; one of our classics. Our pre-measured boil in the bag rice portions keep every grain of rice fluffy and delicious, and it cooks in just 10 minutes for perfect rice in no time.
- Ben´s Original™ Long Grain rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not try it with chilli con carne, in a colourful buddha bowl, or even something of your own imagination!
- Packaging may vary.
- When we started out we had one goal: to bring you the world's best rice. Now, we also want to make a better world. Today, Ben's Original™ is supporting underserved communities to offer everyone a seat at the table. And our rice? It's still as delicious as ever.
- At Ben's Original™, we have formed Partnerships with local and international organisations to work towards growing rice sustainably - from improving rice growing practices to encouraging water stewardship and empowering farmers. Discover more about our sustainability initiatives at www.bensoriginal.co.uk.
- Convenient: Perfect Long Grain rice in just 10 minutes
- Nutritious: No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Ben´s Original™ Long Grain rice is suitable for vegetarians & gluten free
- Ben´s Original™ Rice is sustainably sourced
- 8 single-serve bags for perfect rice every time
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Parboiled Long Grain Rice
Storage
Store at room temperature under dry conditions.
Produce of
Made in the EU with EU or non-EU rice
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect every time...
- 1 Simmer
- Boil a large amount of water in a saucepan. Add 1 unopened bag of rice and simmer for 10 minutes.
- 2 Drain
- Remove bag with a fork and allow excess water to drain away.
- 3 Serve
- Open the bag at pre-cut V. Holding onto the cold corner, empty rice into serving dish. Enjoy!
Number of uses
8 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Always with the best intentions.
- We believe that life's too short to settle for second best. If you're not happy with our rice, simply drop us a line enclosing the pack top, when and where you purchased your pack and we'll reimburse you in full.
- Just see our address on the right.
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.bensoriginal.co.uk
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.bensoriginal.ie
Net Contents
8 x 62.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as prepared)
|Per portion as prepared (based on 62.5g dry rice) (140g) (%*)
|Energy
|665kJ 157kcal
|931kJ (11%) 220kcal (11%)
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.7g (1%)
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g (<1%)
|Carbohydrate
|34g
|48g (18%)
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g (<1%)
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.3g
|4.6g (9%)
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
