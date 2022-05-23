Tesco Moroccan Inspired Harissa Chicken Wrap

Nice kick to it
Really tasty, spicy but not too much, very filling. Used for a quick lunch.
OK
I only ordered it because my favourite Chicken Caesar was not available. It was quite nicely spiced but a little too sweet for my taste.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ / 208kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Harissa Dressing [Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Ground Cumin, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Mint, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika], Harissa Roasted Vegetables with Apricot [Red Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Dried Apricot, Harissa Paste (Red Pepper, Water, Chilli Flakes, Tomato Paste, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Gram Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Cinnamon, Ground Cumin, Paprika, Salt), Rapeseed Oil], Lettuce, Apricot, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Apple, Apricot Purée, Pomegranate Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Concentrated Apple Juice, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Sultanas, Salt, Bell Pepper Powder, Paprika, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Basil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Garlic Powder, Red Chilli, Sunflower Oil.
Keep refrigerated.
Made using EU & non-EU chicken.
1 Servings
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|875kJ / 208kcal
|1540kJ / 365kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|30.2g
|53.2g
|Sugars
|6.6g
|11.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.3g
|Protein
|9.1g
|16.1g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.88g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
