Tesco Moroccan Inspired Harissa Chicken Wrap

£ 2.75
£2.75/each
Energy
1540kJ
365kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
9.1g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

low

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.7g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ / 208kcal

Product Description

  • Harissa dressed chicken breast with harissa roasted peppers and onions with dried apricot, apricot and pomegranate chutney and lettuce in a tomato tortilla wrap.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers harissa dressed chicken breast, sweet apricot & pomegranate chutney, spicy harissa vegetables with apricot and lettuce in a tomato wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • NO MAYONNAISE LIMITED EDITION

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Harissa Dressing [Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Ground Cumin, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Mint, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika], Harissa Roasted Vegetables with Apricot [Red Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Dried Apricot, Harissa Paste (Red Pepper, Water, Chilli Flakes, Tomato Paste, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Gram Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Cinnamon, Ground Cumin, Paprika, Salt), Rapeseed Oil], Lettuce, Apricot, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Apple, Apricot Purée, Pomegranate Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Concentrated Apple Juice, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Sultanas, Salt, Bell Pepper Powder, Paprika, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Basil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Garlic Powder, Red Chilli, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy875kJ / 208kcal1540kJ / 365kcal
Fat5.2g9.1g
Saturates1.5g2.7g
Carbohydrate30.2g53.2g
Sugars6.6g11.7g
Fibre1.9g3.3g
Protein9.1g16.1g
Salt0.50g0.88g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Nice kick to it

5 stars

Really tasty, spicy but not too much, very filling. Used for a quick lunch.

OK

3 stars

I only ordered it because my favourite Chicken Caesar was not available. It was quite nicely spiced but a little too sweet for my taste.

