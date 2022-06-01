Compeed Blister Plasters Extreme 6 Pack

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Clean and dry skin before use. Do not touch adhesive side of plaster.

Clean and dry skin before use. Do not touch adhesive side of plaster. Designed for adults. Diabetics: consult doctor before use.

4 Waterproof and breathable design keeps natural moisture in and germs out for faster natural healing.

3 Ultra adhesive and tapered edges so Compeed® flexes with movement and stays in place for days.

20% extra cushioning* *compared with Compeed® Medium Blister Plaster Compeed® Hydrocolloid gel technology provides instant pain relief and fast healing. 1 Honeycomb structure provides 20% extra cushioning compared with Compeed® Medium Blister Plasters. 2 Deep cushioning to relieve pressure and prevent painful rubbing. 3 Ultra adhesive and tapered edges so Compeed® flexes with movement and stays in place for days. 4 Waterproof and breathable design keeps natural moisture in and germs out for faster natural healing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023