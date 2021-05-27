Pringoooals Pulled Pork Burger Crisps 200G
- Energy660kJ 158kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200 kJ
Product Description
- Pulled Pork Burger Flavour Savoury Snack.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
- Nothing Half Full About This Can
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Pulled Pork Burger Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Spices {Onion Powder, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder}, Salt, Flavour Enhancer {Monosodium Glutamate}, Acid {Citric Acid}, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Smoke Flavourings, Lactose {Milk}, Modified Starch), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Best before: see bottom.Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per 200 g package: 6-7
Distributor address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy
|2200 kJ
|660 kJ
|-
|527 kcal
|158 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|31 g
|9.3 g
|13 %
|of which saturates
|2.9 g
|0.9 g
|5 %
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|17 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|3.4 g
|1.0 g
|1 %
|Fibre
|3.0 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein
|4.5 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.45 g
|8 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
