M&M's & Friends Christmas Selection Box 139G

Store in a cool, dry place.
139g ℮
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Starch, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18g (%*)
|Energy
|1868kJ
|336kJ (4%)
|-
|444kcal
|80kcal (4%)
|Total fat
|16g
|2.9g (4%)
|of which saturates
|7.7g
|1.4g (7%)
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|13g (5%)
|of which sugars
|62g
|11g (12%)
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.7g (1%)
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
|-
|-
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour (9.3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Starch, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Dextrose, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 36g (%*)
|Energy
|2033kJ
|732kJ (9%)
|-
|485kcal
|175kcal (9%)
|Total fat
|21g
|7.5g (11%)
|of which saturates
|14g
|5.0g (25%)
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|25g (10%)
|of which sugars
|57g
|21g (23%)
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.5g (3%)
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.12g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 36g
|-
|-
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Vanilla Extract
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 20g (%*)
|Energy
|2065kJ
|413kJ (5%)
|-
|493kcal
|99kcal (5%)
|Total fat
|24g
|4.7g 97%)
|of which saturates
|14g
|2.8g (14%)
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|13g (5%)
|of which sugars
|49g
|9.8g (11%)
|Protein
|4.4g
|0.9g (2%)
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
|-
|-
Sugar, Peanuts, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Lactose, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Shea Fat, Milk Fat, Dextrin, Colours (E100, E120, E133, E160a, E160e E170), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Flavourings, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 45g (%*)
|Energy
|2190kJ
|986kJ (12%)
|-
|524kcal
|236kcal (12%)
|Total fat
|26g
|12g (17%)
|of which saturates
|11g
|4.8g (24%)
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|27g (10%)
|of which sugars
|53g
|24g (27%)
|Protein
|9.8g
|4.4g (9%)
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.05g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g
|-
|-
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Starch, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Dextrin, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 20g (%*)
|Energy
|2015kJ
|403kJ (5%)
|-
|480kcal
|96kcal (5%)
|Total fat
|19g
|3.8g (5%)
|of which saturates
|12g
|2.4g (12%)
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|14g (5%)
|of which sugars
|66g
|13g (14%)
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.0g (2%)
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.03g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
|-
|-
