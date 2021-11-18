We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

M&M's & Friends Christmas Selection Box 139G

5(1)Write a review
M&M's & Friends Christmas Selection Box 139G
£2.00
£1.44/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Milk chocolate (48%) covered peanuts (24%) in a sugar shell. Milk chocolate (58%) in a sugar shell. Milk chocolate (55%) with a rice centre (16%) in a sugar shell. Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%).
  • Pack size: 139G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: https://ire.mars.com/
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

139g ℮

  • M&M's® Peanut
  • M&M's® Crispy
  • M&M's® Chocolate Fun Size
  • Mars® Bar
  • Twix® Bar Fun Size

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Starch, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
Energy 1868kJ336kJ (4%)
-444kcal80kcal (4%)
Total fat 16g2.9g (4%)
of which saturates 7.7g1.4g (7%)
Carbohydrate 71g13g (5%)
of which sugars 62g11g (12%)
Protein 3.9g0.7g (1%)
Salt 0.43g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g--

  • M&M's® Peanut
  • M&M's® Crispy
  • M&M's® Chocolate Fun Size
  • Mars® Bar
  • Twix® Bar Fun Size

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour (9.3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Starch, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Dextrose, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 36g (%*)
Energy 2033kJ732kJ (9%)
-485kcal175kcal (9%)
Total fat 21g7.5g (11%)
of which saturates 14g5.0g (25%)
Carbohydrate 69g25g (10%)
of which sugars 57g21g (23%)
Protein 4.2g1.5g (3%)
Salt 0.32g0.12g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 36g--

  • M&M's® Peanut
  • M&M's® Crispy
  • M&M's® Chocolate Fun Size
  • Mars® Bar
  • Twix® Bar Fun Size

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
Energy 2065kJ413kJ (5%)
-493kcal99kcal (5%)
Total fat 24g4.7g 97%)
of which saturates 14g2.8g (14%)
Carbohydrate 65g13g (5%)
of which sugars 49g9.8g (11%)
Protein 4.4g0.9g (2%)
Salt 0.40g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g--

  • M&M's® Peanut
  • M&M's® Crispy
  • M&M's® Chocolate Fun Size
  • Mars® Bar
  • Twix® Bar Fun Size

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Peanuts, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Lactose, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Shea Fat, Milk Fat, Dextrin, Colours (E100, E120, E133, E160a, E160e E170), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Flavourings, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 45g (%*)
Energy 2190kJ986kJ (12%)
-524kcal236kcal (12%)
Total fat 26g12g (17%)
of which saturates 11g4.8g (24%)
Carbohydrate 60g27g (10%)
of which sugars 53g24g (27%)
Protein 9.8g4.4g (9%)
Salt 0.11g0.05g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g--

  • M&M's® Peanut
  • M&M's® Crispy
  • M&M's® Chocolate Fun Size
  • Mars® Bar
  • Twix® Bar Fun Size

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Starch, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Dextrin, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
Energy 2015kJ403kJ (5%)
-480kcal96kcal (5%)
Total fat 19g3.8g (5%)
of which saturates 12g2.4g (12%)
Carbohydrate 71g14g (5%)
of which sugars 66g13g (14%)
Protein 5.1g1.0g (2%)
Salt 0.13g0.03g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g--
View all Selection Boxes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

These are only a £1 in Morrison’s

5 stars

These are only a £1 in Morrison’s

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here