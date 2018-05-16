We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dawtona Dinner Salad 500G

Dawtona Dinner Salad 500G
£ 1.30
£0.52/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Dinner Salad.
  • Homemade taste
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Water, White Cabbage (24%), Carrots (11%), Saured Gherkins (8%), Sugar, Onion (4%), Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper (3%), Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Spices

Storage

Best before: date and batch no. on the lid. Store in a dry, cool place. After opening, keep in the refrigerator and eat within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Bieniewicka 52,
  • 05-870 Błonie.

Return to

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Bieniewicka 52,
  • 05-870 Błonie.
  • www.dawtona.pl

Drained weight

250g

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (drained product)
Energy148kJ/35kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate7.2g
of which sugars5.4g
Fibre1.2g
Protein0.7g
Salt1.3g
