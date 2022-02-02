We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kahlua Coffee Liqueur 70Cl

Write a review
image 1 of Kahlua Coffee Liqueur 70Cl
£15.50
£22.14/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Coffee Liqueur
  • A mixture of espresso coffee, sweet toffee, butter rum and caramel, with aromas of vanilla and dark chocolate.
  • The coffee liquid delivers a rich vanilla and coffee taste, with a warm pleasant lingering after-taste.
  • Kahlua Original is the hero ingredient in many cult cocktails and drinks, to name a few: White Russian, Espresso Martini, Mudslide. It will turn the average evening into a fun and different social highlight.
  • Rum, liqueur, coffee rum, cocktail, coffee, latte, espresso martini, white russian, mudslide, alcohol, sharing drinks, party drink, fruity alcohol, sharing, friends, party, new, cocktails
  • Originating in Mexico in 1936, Kahlua is a coffee liqueur loved all around the world. Used in a range of different drinks - from coffees to cocktails - it goes hand in hand with many occasions. Classic cocktails, like the White Russian, Espresso Martini and Black Russian just wouldn't be the same without it. With its enticing caramel colour, Kahlua coffee liqueur boasts the deep, rich flavour of real black coffee, roasted chestnut and indulgent sweet butter.
  • Originating in Mexico, Kahlúa has become the number one selling coffee liqueur in the world. Since 1936 Kahlua stands for a rich heritage, full of diversity and colour; something truly unique. Kahlúa Original is the hero ingredient in many cult cocktails and drinks such as White Russian, Espresso Martini & Mudslide. It will turn the average evening into a fun and different social highlight. //We've all had those evenings when your friend Steve enthusiastically cries out 'let's open a bar!'. The day after though, you return to your day job. The story of Kahlua begins in 1936 when two dudes, Senior Blanco, Montalvo Lara, and the Alvarez brothers decided to go with their gut feeling. One of the guys had a great idea, two of them forked out rich and tasteful Arabica coffee, the second was a chemist who turned the idea into reality. Kahlua is crafted from the finest ingredients that grow side by side in rural Veracruz, Mexico. The actual word Kahlua has ties to ancient Arabic languages and is said to be slang for coffee. Yes, there was already street lingo in the 30's!
  • Made with Real Coffee Beans
  • 100% Arabica
  • Medium Roasted
  • Hand-Harvested
  • Single Country Origin
  • Original Imported
  • For Lovers of Coffee Cocktails
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A mixture of espresso coffee, sweet toffee, butter rum and caramel - with aromas of vanilla and dark chocolate.

Alcohol Units

11.2

ABV

16% vol

Country

Mexico

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try making the classic Espresso Martini?
  • Ingredients:
  • 25ml Kahlúa
  • 25ml Absolut Vodka
  • 25ml Espresso Coffee
  • How to Mix: It might sound complicated but it's just a matter of mixing booze with coffee. Shake the Kahlúa, Absolut Vodka and espresso together with plenty of ice. Strain into a cocktail glass to get rid of all the small ice chips. Tip: Shake for 10 seconds for optimal frothiness.

Name and address

  • Pernod Ricard Emea,
  • 5 Cours Paul Ricard,
  • 75008 Paris,
  • France.
  • GB: Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG.
  • kahlua.com

Net Contents

70cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml50 ml
Energy1034 kJ / 245 kcal517 kJ / 123 kcal
Perfect on ice or in an espresso martini. A cupboa

5 stars

Perfect on ice or in an espresso martini. A cupboard essential.

Makes a great Espresso martini

5 stars

Very useful liqueur to have in the house. I Use mine with vodka and an espresso for a delicious Espresso Martini.

Great for cocktails

5 stars

This coffee liqueur is brilliant. I purchased this to make some home made Espresso Martinis and the flavour was delicious. I will continue to purchase this in future.

Great cocktails ahead!

5 stars

I decided to buy this coffee liqueur because I wanted to make an Espresso Martini. The result was very good for a first attempt and I will certainly enjoy more experimentation with this delicious liqueur!

Amazing coffee liqueur

5 stars

This liqueur is so versatile. It can be used to make cocktails, hot drinks, and even in baking, especially chocolate brownies! Everyone complemented on the wonderful coffee liqueur taste when I made these at the weekend. This is certainly the best coffee liqueur I have tried and I would certainly recommend it.

Such a great product, so much flavour and goes wel

5 stars

Such a great product, so much flavour and goes well in a coffee as well as on its own (preferably over ice). Definitely a regular purchase in our house.

This is a family favourite to perk up a coffee or

5 stars

This is a family favourite to perk up a coffee or an espresso martini on a special occasion. Will go down well over the Christmas holiday.

Make amazing baileys cocktails. My favourite drink

5 stars

Make amazing baileys cocktails. My favourite drink. Can drink on the rocks too if you love coffee like me

Best Coffe Liqueur

5 stars

This is one of the best coffee liquers great for flavouring coffees, cocktails and puddings! Fantastic flavour.

A delicious, sweet coffee liqueur. Not too strong,

5 stars

A delicious, sweet coffee liqueur. Not too strong, just the right strength. I thoroughly enjoy this drink. Makes a brilliant espresso martini.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

