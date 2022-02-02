Kahlua Coffee Liqueur 70Cl

Perfect on ice or in an espresso martini. A cupboa
Perfect on ice or in an espresso martini. A cupboard essential.
Makes a great Espresso martini
Very useful liqueur to have in the house. I Use mine with vodka and an espresso for a delicious Espresso Martini.
Great for cocktails
This coffee liqueur is brilliant. I purchased this to make some home made Espresso Martinis and the flavour was delicious. I will continue to purchase this in future.
Great cocktails ahead!
I decided to buy this coffee liqueur because I wanted to make an Espresso Martini. The result was very good for a first attempt and I will certainly enjoy more experimentation with this delicious liqueur!
Amazing coffee liqueur
This liqueur is so versatile. It can be used to make cocktails, hot drinks, and even in baking, especially chocolate brownies! Everyone complemented on the wonderful coffee liqueur taste when I made these at the weekend. This is certainly the best coffee liqueur I have tried and I would certainly recommend it.
Such a great product, so much flavour and goes wel
Such a great product, so much flavour and goes well in a coffee as well as on its own (preferably over ice). Definitely a regular purchase in our house.
This is a family favourite to perk up a coffee or
This is a family favourite to perk up a coffee or an espresso martini on a special occasion. Will go down well over the Christmas holiday.
Make amazing baileys cocktails. My favourite drink
Make amazing baileys cocktails. My favourite drink. Can drink on the rocks too if you love coffee like me
Best Coffe Liqueur
This is one of the best coffee liquers great for flavouring coffees, cocktails and puddings! Fantastic flavour.
A delicious, sweet coffee liqueur. Not too strong,
A delicious, sweet coffee liqueur. Not too strong, just the right strength. I thoroughly enjoy this drink. Makes a brilliant espresso martini.