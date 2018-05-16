We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vifon Tomato Instant Noodle Soup 70G

Vifon Tomato Instant Noodle Soup 70G
£0.60
£0.86/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato instant noodle soup (mild)
  • Vifon - "Instant Crab Meat Meals"
  • The Global Food Industry Award Cerified By IUFoST 2012
  • Wheat flour does not originate from Vietnam.
  • Pho Vifon Global Top 10 IUFoST
  • Laur Konsumenta 2019
  • Exporting to 80 countries
  • No Preservatives Added
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Noodle (85, 1%): Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Tapioca, Salt, Modified Starch, Sugar, Stabilizers: Triphosphates, Guar Gum; Raising Agents: Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates; Turmeric, Soup Base (14, 9%): Tomato Powder (38, 5%), Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dried Vegetables (4, 6%): Celery, Leek; Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate; Modified Starch, Beetroot Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Anti-Caking Agent: E 551; Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Wheat

Storage

Keep in a dry place and protect from sunlight.

Produce of

Made in Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking directions:
  • 1. Put noodles into a bowl. Add soup base and pour 400 ml of boiling water.
  • 2. Cover the bowl for 3 minutes.
  • 3. Stir, serve and enjoy.

Name and address

  • Made in:
  • Vifon 913 Truong Chinh Street,
  • Tay Thanh Ward,
  • Tan Phu District,
  • Ho Chi Minh City,
  • Vietnam.

Importer address

  • Tan-Viet International S.A.,
  • ul. Marco Polo 9,
  • 83-031 Łęgowo,
  • Polska.

Distributor address

  • Tan-Viet International S.A.,
  • ul. Marco Polo 9,
  • 83-031 Łęgowo,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • Tan-Viet International S.A.,
  • ul. Marco Polo 9,
  • 83-031 Łęgowo,
  • Polska.
  • Tel. (+48 58) 692 90 00
  • e-mail: tan-viet@tan-viet.com.pl
  • www.tan-viet.com.pl, www.vifon.pl

Net Contents

70g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of prepared product:
Energy273 kJ / 65 kcal
Fat2.6 g
of which saturates1.0 g
Carbohydrate9.0 g
of which sugars0.3 g
Protein1.3 g
Salt0.68 g
really good! very flavoursome

bardzo dobra

