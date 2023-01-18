We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tetley Original Tea Bags 600 Pack 1.875Kg

4.9(14)Write a review
Tetley Original Tea Bags 600 Pack 1.875Kg
£10.00
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • Black Tea
  • We are committed to working with the Rainforest Alliance and The Ethical Tea Partnership, supporting projects that helps benefit tea growing communities and the environment.
  • We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Improving the lives of tea workers and their environment
  • www.ethicalteapartnership.org
  • At Tetley, we work to ensure our tea improves the lives of the people who grow and pick it, just as much as the people who drink it.
  • Blended 'Til it's Lovely
  • You've got to earn the right to be called Tetley. That's why we've spent more than 180 years crafting the perfect cuppa.
  • Today our master blenders continue to hand select the finest tea leaves from around the world to guarantee the same great taste in every cup - full flavoured, vibrant and refreshing.
  • Fancy Trying a New Brew?
  • Give our smooth tasting Tetley Green tea a go - it's bursting with nature's finest. Or pour a cup of Decaf - for all the taste of Original Tetley but with none of the caffeine.**
  • **Decaffeinated to 0.2%
  • Average contents 600 tea bags
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Find out more at ra.org
  • Great taste 2018
  • Full-flavoured, vibrant and refreshing
  • Pack size: 1.875KG

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea*, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

For Best Before End and Batch See Back of Pack.Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Brewing the Perfect Cuppa
  • One bag per mug is best, or one bag per person popped into a warmed teapot. Add freshly boiled water, stir and gently squeeze. Brew to the right strength for you, serve and enjoy!

Number of uses

600 Count

Name and address

  United Kingdom
  • Tata Consumer Products GB Limited,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0BR.
  • Republic of Ireland

Return to

  • So, How Was Your Cuppa?
  • Questions, comments, feedback, we'd be chuffed to hear from you.
  • www.tetley.co.uk/contact
  • United Kingdom
  • Tata Consumer Products GB Limited,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0BR.
  • Helpline 0800 387227
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Tata Consumer Products GB Limited,
  • Freepost Dept AA49,

Net Contents

1.875kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml infusion
Energy4 kJ / 1 kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0.3g
of which sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

14 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Fantastic

5 stars

Love tetley tea great value for money best I've seen

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent tea my friend loves them too

Always use Tetleys but wish they would make the pa

5 stars

Always use Tetleys but wish they would make the packaging recyclable

Great value

5 stars

My favourite tea in a great value pack.

Brilliant all round tea !

5 stars

I bought the product as I have purchased them before, and they are at fantastic price at present. The seal on them is perfect with no tea grounds left in your tea!

Good

5 stars

Quality was good

I really like the flavour of these teabags.

5 stars

I really like the flavour of these teabags.

Excellent value for money

5 stars

Excellent value for money

Exceptable

4 stars

Teabags ok but far to much tea dust in bag. You don't get this in bags of 80 teabags

My favourite tea. Big bag comes cheaper if you hav

5 stars

My favourite tea. Big bag comes cheaper if you have room to storeit.

