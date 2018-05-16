We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Slow Cooked Lamb Rump Joints 585G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 2 Slow Cooked Lamb Rump Joints 585G
£ 6.00
£10.26/kg
One typical lamb leg joint
  • Energy1652kJ 394kcal
    20%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars10.7g
    12%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 806kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked bone-in lamb leg joint with rosemary and mint gravy, carrots and red onions.
  • SLOW COOKED Slow cooked tenderness in a rich rosemary and mint gravy
  • Pack size: 585G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (54%), Water, Carrot (11%), Red Onion (11%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Mint, Rosemary, Citric Acid, Salt, Dried Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Paprika Extract, Flavour Enhancer (Rosemary Extract), Spearmint Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1 hour. Remove all packaging. Place in an oven proof dish, cover with a lid or foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour. Stir half way through cooking. Stir sauce well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 900W 11 mins / 800W 10 mins
Remove from outer packaging.
Place pouch on a microwaveable plate and pierce several times.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (900W). 5 minutes (800W)
Remove from microwave and shake gently.
Heat on full power for another 5 minutes (900W). 5 minutes (800W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

585g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical lamb leg joint (205g)
Energy806kJ / 192kcal1652kJ / 394kcal
Fat8.3g17.0g
Saturates3.4g7.1g
Carbohydrate6.3g12.9g
Sugars5.2g10.7g
Fibre0.7g1.4g
Protein22.7g46.5g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

View all Frozen Lamb

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here