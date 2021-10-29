We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From Mince Pies 4 Pack 200G

Tesco Finest Free From Mince Pies 4 Pack 200G
£2.75
£1.38/100g

One pie

Energy
793kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1586kJ / 377kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten free all butter pastry pies filled with a brandy mincemeat, topped with a pastry decoration and sugar dusting.
  • Butter enriched pastry filled with mincemeat, made from a sweet & zesty mix of plump, juicy vine fruits, mixed peel and brandy
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat Filling (42%) [Sugar, Apple, Sultanas, Raisins, Apple Purée, Maize Starch, Water, Brandy (1.5%), Palm Oil, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Coriander, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Lemon Peel, Cinnamon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Cottonseed Oil, Ginger, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Nutmeg], Butter (Milk) (14%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Icing Sugar, Rice Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Calcium Carbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 3 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Heating Instructions 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas 4 6-8 mins For best results serve warm. Remove from carton and tray. Do not remove foil case. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (50g)
Energy1586kJ / 377kcal793kJ / 189kcal
Fat13.3g6.7g
Saturates9.0g4.5g
Carbohydrate61.6g30.8g
Sugars32.9g16.5g
Fibre2.5g1.3g
Protein1.4g0.7g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Really lovely. If you are a coeliac these are abou

4 stars

Really lovely. If you are a coeliac these are about the closest thing you can get to a real mince pie. If you don't have to eat gluten free you might not like them as much.

Yuk!

1 stars

Horrible! Mincemeat is too sweet and "pastry" is just a biscuit crumble. Tried one and binned the rest!

