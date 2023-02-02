We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Hilltop Original Beeswax Lip Balm 6.25G
image 1 of Hilltop Original Beeswax Lip Balm 6.25Gimage 2 of Hilltop Original Beeswax Lip Balm 6.25Gimage 3 of Hilltop Original Beeswax Lip Balm 6.25Gimage 4 of Hilltop Original Beeswax Lip Balm 6.25G

Hilltop Original Beeswax Lip Balm 6.25G

5(8)
Write a review

£3.00

£48.00/100g

Hilltop Original Beeswax Lip Balm 6.25g Care for You, Care for The Planet
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C043092, www.fsc.org
Locks in moisture100% naturalOnly 6 ingredients100% plastic freeSimple push up cardboard tube
Pack size: 6.25G

Ingredients

Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil (Jojoba Oil), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Seed Oil), Persea Gratissima (Avocado Oil), Tocopherol

Net Contents

6.25g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use Lip Balm?Step 1 Remove lidStep 2 Push UpStep 3 Recycle

View all Lip Balm

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here