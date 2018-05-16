Ben's Original Thai Sweet Chilli Microwave Rice 250G

- Energy889kJ 210kcal11%
Product Description
- Steamed parboiled long grain rice with chilli, ginger and garlic.
- The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more about our commitments.
- Ben´s Original™ Thai Sweet Chilli microwave rice combines our famous steamed long grain rice with carefully selected red peppers, chillies, garlic and ginger. Prep and clean-up is a breeze with this microwaveable pouch, and since it heats up in just 2 minutes, you'll have a tasty meal in no time!
- Ben´s Original™ microwaveable Thai Sweet Chilli rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not try it with chicken stir fry, as a side to go with prawn and vegetable skewers, or even something of your own imagination!
- Packaging may vary.
- When we started out we had one goal: to bring you the world's best rice. Now, we also want to make a better world. Today, Ben's Original™ is supporting underserved communities to offer everyone a seat at the table. And our rice? It's still as delicious as ever.
- At Ben's Original™, we have formed Partnerships with local and international organisations to work towards growing rice sustainably - from improving rice growing practices to encouraging water stewardship and empowering farmers. Discover more about our sustainability initiatives at www.bensoriginal.co.uk.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Convenient: Microwave rice in just 2 minutes
- Nutritious: No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Ben´s Original™ Thai Sweet Chilli Rice can help you create a delicious and wholesome meal, any day of the week
- Ben´s Original™ Rice is sustainably sourced
- Gently steamed for 2 servings of perfect rice every time
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (89%), Red Pepper (3.9%), Sugar, Chilli Paste (1.1%) (Chillies, Salt), Natural Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Vinegar, Garlic, Fish Sauce (Fish Extract, Salt, Sugar), Toasted Sesame Oil, Ginger Puree, Spice, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Sesame
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Stir fry for 2 minutes.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK,
- 0800 952 1234
- www.bensoriginal.co.uk
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.bensoriginal.ie
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|711kJ 168kcal
|889kJ (11%) 210kcal (11%)
|Fat
|1.8g
|2.3g (3%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|34g
|42g (16%)
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|2.3g (3%)
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.5g
|4.4g (9%)
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.53g (9%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
