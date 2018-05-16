We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye Green Cuisine 2 Chicken Free Crispy Grill 170G

Birds Eye Green Cuisine 2 Chicken Free Crispy Grill 170G
£ 2.00
£11.77/kg
Product Description

  • Grills formed from rehydrated wheat protein coated in a crispy batter, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Have you tried our new...
  • Chicken-free dippers, strips and nuggets?
  • Recycle
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited.
  • Powered by plants
  • Meat-Free
  • Source of Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 170G
  • Source of Protein
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Wheat Protein (38%), Flour (Wheat, Maize), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Starch (Tapioca, Wheat), Bamboo Fibre, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Palm Fat, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), White Pepper, Colour (Curcumin), Dextrose, Paprika, Turmeric, Onion Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: - Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: To prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 18-20 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook until crisp

Preparation and Usage

  • Try a classic with a twist
  • Perfect with roasted vegetables, some salad and tomato salsa all wrapped up in a tortilla.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Crispy Grill Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1258kJ1094kJ
- kcal302kcal262kcal
Fat17g15g
- of which Saturates1.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate23g20g
- of which Sugars0.6g<0.5g
Fibre6.4g5.5g
Protein11g9.1g
Salt1.2g1.0g
This pack contains 2 portions--

