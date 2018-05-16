We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Terrys Chocolate Orange White Bar 85G

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

New

Product Description

  • White chocolate flavoured with real orange oil.
  • Made with real orange oil & creamy White chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Orange Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approximately 4 portions per tablet

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • EU/Ireland:

Return to

  • Contact us UK + Ireland + EU:
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 5 segments (19 g)%* / Per 5 segments (19 g)
Energy2299 kJ437 kJ
-550 kcal105 kcal5 %
Fat31 g5.9 g8 %
of which saturates19 g3.5 g18 %
Carbohydrate62 g12 g4 %
of which sugars61 g12 g13 %
Fibre0 g0 g
Protein4.6 g0.9 g2 %
Salt0.23 g0.04 g<1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Approximately 4 portions per tablet---
