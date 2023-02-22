We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Innocent Kids Smoothie Apple & Blackcurrant 10X150ml

£6.50
£0.43/100ml

Product Description

  • An innocent smoothie is a blend of whole crushed fruit, pure fruit juices and nothing else.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • PS Eat your greens.
  • The innocent promise tastes good, does good
  • Tasty products
  • Sourced sustainably
  • 10% of our profits go to charity see innocentfoundation.org
  • This smoothie is a source of vitamin C which increases iron absorption.
  • What's inside?
  • A new paper straw
  • When pushing it in, make sure to hold it straight and at the bottom (job done)
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - bananas
  • FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C104554, www.fsc.org
  • Just for kids
  • Perfect Portion Size for Kids 150ml
  • 1 of your 5-a-day
  • 100% pure fruit
  • Lunch box pro
  • Pasteurised
  • x10 tasty smoothies
  • Only pure squeezed fruit
  • No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit
  • Pack size: 1500ML
  • This smoothie is a source of vitamin C which increases iron absorption
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

1 Pressed Apple (70%), 1/2 of a Mashed Banana**, 4 Pressed Grapes, 8 Crushed Blackcurrants (4%), **Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Keep refrigerated (0-8°C)For best before date, see back of pack. Once opened, drink straight away.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for lunchboxes
  • Our smoothies will last happily out of the fridge for up to 12 hours, so they're perfect for packed lunches and days out.
  • Shake before opening, not after.

Number of uses

10 servings in this pack

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,
  • Dublin 4.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml150ml
Energy231kJ346kJ
-54kcal81kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
(of which saturates)<0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate13g20g
(of which sugars)10g15g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein<0.5g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C36mg (44%*)53mg (67%*)
150ml = 1 serving = 1 of your 5-a-day--
10 servings in this pack--
*% Reference Intake of adults--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

My granddaughter has one of these with her breakfa

5 stars

My granddaughter has one of these with her breakfast every morning and loves them. They are a bit pricey though

