Fibre One Cookies & Cream Drizzle Squares 5X24g
New
- Energy357kJ 85kcal4%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates1.7g8%
- Sugars4.8g5%
- Salt0.24g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1486 kJ / 356 kcal
Product Description
- High in fibre cake bar with cookie pieces (5%), white confectionary pieces (5%) with milk powder and a white drizzle (7%) with milk powder.
- 30% less sugar**
- **Fibre One 90 Calorie Cookies & Cream Drizzle Squares contains at least 30% more fibre and 30% less sugar & fat than average UK chocolate & vanilla / chocolate chip brownies, cake bars/slices, November 2020.
- Have What You Crave!
- Treat yourself to the indulgence of Fibre One soft-baked Cookies & Cream Drizzle Squares.
- They taste so great it's hard to believe each bar is a 90-calorie treat.
- When sweet cravings strike, you're always just a bite away from a guilt-free slice of heaven.
- Indulge your cravings with other delicious flavours!
- Fibre One 90 Calorie 5 Chocolate Fudge Brownies
- © General Mills
- 5 individually wrapped drizzle squares
- Deliciously satisfying
- Irresistibly great taste
- Wow! - All for 90 calories
- Guilt-free indulgence
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate), Sugar, Vegetable Fats and Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Humectant (Glycerol), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Wheat Fibre, Water, Potato Starch, Whole Milk Powder (1.8%), Egg White Powder, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Skimmed Milk Powder (0.6%), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Thickeners (xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Qum), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see bottom of the pack.
Preparation and Usage
- When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.
Number of uses
Contains 5 portions
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- Your comments and questions are welcome.
- Careline: 08000 304 753 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.fibreone.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x bar (24g)
|%* (24g)
|Energy
|1486 kJ / 356 kcal
|357 kJ / 85 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|12.9 g
|3.1 g
|4 %
|of which saturates
|7.0 g
|1.7 g
|8 %
|Carbohydrate
|44.0 g
|10.6 g
|4 %
|of which sugars
|20.0 g
|4.8 g
|5 %
|Fibre
|21.3 g
|5.1 g
|-
|Protein
|5.3 g
|1.3 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.99 g
|0.24 g
|4 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.