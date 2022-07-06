Dairylea Filled Crackers Cheesy Snack 5X19.3G

Great inbetween snack
Great little treat between meals. Tasty cheese and crunchy cracker
They were absolutely delicious, I really liked the
Ideal snack/lunch for kids
I buy these for my 2yr old neice and she loves them. Ideal for snacks or part of her lunch.
Good quality, handy snack
These are SWEET biscuits NOT savoury crackers!
These are NOT crackers! They are SWEET morning coffee biscuits (thin, rich tea) Pity. Not for me. Went in the bin, as none of us like sweet biscuits with cheese. If, like us, you like savoury crackers and cheese—these are NOT the snacks for you!
Dry & tasteless
Awful. So tiny and hardly any dairylea filling so they were dry and tasteless. Went in the bin.
I love these simple treats just the right balance.
Where are they?
Where are they? Tried for the first time as they were on offer I will not be wasting my money on these again. They are tiny the thinnest smallest crackers I have ever eaten. They taste alright but please do not waste your hard earned money on these unless you have a magnifying glass buy something more substantial.
Snacks for kids and adults
Great little snack for kids or adults
Not to my taste.
Very sweet biscuit with odd filling. Not a success for me.