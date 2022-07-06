We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dairylea Filled Crackers Cheesy Snack 5X19.3G

image 1 of Dairylea Filled Crackers Cheesy Snack 5X19.3G
£ 1.70
£17.64/kg
Per Portion (19.29 g)

Energy
397kJ
95kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2059 kJ

Product Description

  • Wholegrain sandwich crackers with cheese flavoured filling (38 %) and added calcium.
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Tasty wholegrain cracker with a creamy, cheesy filling. The perfect snack for on the go!
  • Did you know that Dairylea has been bringing families delicious cheese spread since the 1950's? That means the UK has been enjoying our iconic cheese triangles for over 60 years now!
  • 5 x 2 Crackers
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives added.
  • 95 Kcal per Portion
  • Wholegrain Crackers with Creamy & Cheesy Filling
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 96.4G
Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Flour 23.2 % (Wheat 16.1 %, Spelt (Wheat) 7.1 %), Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil Blend (Palm, Sheanut), Wheat Starch, Inulin, Cream Cheese Powder 4.5 %, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Solids, Skimmed Milk Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), White Pepper Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Peanuts.

Storage

Best kept refrigerated. Best before: see side panel.

Number of uses

1 portion (2 sandwiches) = 19.29 g. Contains 5 portions

Warnings

  • YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

Return to

  • To contact us...
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106
  • (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

96.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (19.29 g)%* Per Portion (19.29 g)
Energy2059 kJ397 kJ
-492 kcal95 kcal5 %
Fat24 g4.6 g7 %
of which Saturates13 g2.5 g12 %
Carbohydrate56 g11 g4 %
of which Sugars10 g1.9 g2 %
Fibre6.1 g1.2 g
Protein9.7 g1.9 g4 %
Salt1.2 g0.23 g4 %
Calcium670 mg 84 % of NRV**129 mg 16 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** Nutrient Reference Value(s)---

Safety information

YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.

Great inbetween snack

5 stars

Great little treat between meals. Tasty cheese and crunchy cracker

They were absolutely delicious, I really liked the

5 stars

They were absolutely delicious, I really liked them.

Ideal snack/lunch for kids

5 stars

I buy these for my 2yr old neice and she loves them. Ideal for snacks or part of her lunch.

Good quality, handy snack

5 stars

Good quality, handy snack

These are SWEET biscuits NOT savoury crackers!

1 stars

These are NOT crackers! They are SWEET morning coffee biscuits (thin, rich tea) Pity. Not for me. Went in the bin, as none of us like sweet biscuits with cheese. If, like us, you like savoury crackers and cheese—these are NOT the snacks for you!

Dry & tasteless

1 stars

Awful. So tiny and hardly any dairylea filling so they were dry and tasteless. Went in the bin.

I love these simple treats just the right balance.

5 stars

I love these simple treats just the right balance. Perfect with a cuppa

Where are they?

2 stars

Where are they? Tried for the first time as they were on offer I will not be wasting my money on these again. They are tiny the thinnest smallest crackers I have ever eaten. They taste alright but please do not waste your hard earned money on these unless you have a magnifying glass buy something more substantial.

Snacks for kids and adults

5 stars

Great little snack for kids or adults

Not to my taste.

1 stars

Very sweet biscuit with odd filling. Not a success for me.

