Flash All Purpose Liquid Floor Cleaner Traditional Bicarbonate Of Soda1l

4.8(3749)
Flash AP Liqd Floor Clnr Trad Bicarb of Soda1L
Flash Traditional Liquid Cleaner is perfect for cleaning your floors. It combines the traditional cleaning power of Flash with use of authentic ingredients, leaving all your floors sparkling clean. Flash Floor Cleaner leaves no streaks behind thanks to it plant-based ingredient (12% of total surfactants, which are subject to processing). Gives to your house a delightful scent with natural extract.
Removes stains and odours, leaving behind a delightful scent with natural extractBest shine ever, leaving no harsh residues behindWith plant-based ingredient (12% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing)Up to 100% dirt and grease removalFree from added preservatives, bleach and ammoniaBottle is recyclable
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

Not suitable for non-washable surfaces (e.g. untreated or oiled wood). Avoid use on aluminium/copper/brass. If in doubt: test on hidden area. Use diluted on painted/varnished surfaces.

