Flash All Purpose Liquid Floor Cleaner Traditional Bicarbonate Of Soda1l

Flash AP Liqd Floor Clnr Trad Bicarb of Soda1L

Flash Traditional Liquid Cleaner is perfect for cleaning your floors. It combines the traditional cleaning power of Flash with use of authentic ingredients, leaving all your floors sparkling clean. Flash Floor Cleaner leaves no streaks behind thanks to it plant-based ingredient (12% of total surfactants, which are subject to processing). Gives to your house a delightful scent with natural extract.

Removes stains and odours, leaving behind a delightful scent with natural extract Best shine ever, leaving no harsh residues behind With plant-based ingredient (12% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing) Up to 100% dirt and grease removal Free from added preservatives, bleach and ammonia Bottle is recyclable

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage