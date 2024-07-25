Tesco High Fibre Six Seed Loaf 400G Sliced

Tesco High Fibre Six Seed Loaf 400G Sliced

4.8(53)
£1.10

£1.10/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

per slice
Energy
543kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 258kcal

Sliced seeded wholemeal bread
With millet, brown & golden linseeds, sunflower, pumpkin & poppy seeds. Wholemeal loaf enriched with a crunchy selection of seeds. High in fibre. Eat today to enjoy at its best or refresh the following day by sprinkling with water and refreshing in the oven

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Seeds (12%) [Toasted Brown Linseed, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Poppy Seeds, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Linseed], Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Fermented Wheat Flour, Toasted Maize Bran, Salt, Vinegar, Soya Flour, Wheat Flour, Toasted Buckwheat Flakes, Caramelised Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithins), Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains barley, gluten, wheat and soya. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

400g

