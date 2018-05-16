Thorntons Continental Dark Selection Boxed Chocolate 264G
Product Description
- An Assortment of Dark Chocolates
- A Premium assortment of Dark chocolates inspired by European flavours. Our Continental box is the perfect gift for an indulgent Taste Journey experience: Sicilian Mousse, Hazelnut Slice, Seville Caramel, Hazelnut Milano, Espresso, Salted Caramel Praline, Viennese Deluxe, Viennese Truffle, Alpini Praline and Giandujot. If this could be changed that would be great!
- Our Chocolate Makers crafted this much-loved Continental range, inspired by travelling across Europe in search of rich and delicate taste experiences.
- They combined these influences, their passion and years of expertise to create special recipes of beautifully crafted chocolates, using carefully selected ingredients.
- At Thorntons we put a lot of love, passion and care into all we do, we would like to invite you to enjoy with us our journey through excellence.
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability.
- The taste journey
- Unique Flavours, Selected Ingredients
- Pass the love on
- Suitable for vegetarians
- A Premium assortment of Dark chocolates inspired by European flavours using carefully selected ingredients
- The perfect box of chocolates to give as a gift and to make each occasion a bit more special
- Pack size: 264G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts, Vegetable Fats (Palm Kernel, Palm, Shea), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Roasted Cocoa Nibs, Invert Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Almonds Concentrated Orange Juice, Dried Instant Coffee, Flavourings, Salt, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Stabiliser (invertase), Sea Salt, Lactose (Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum, Gianduja Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 42% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Egg, Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep in a Cool, Dry Place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Telephone Helpline
- 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
264g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2241 kJ
|-
|538 kcal
|Fat
|34.2 g
|of which Saturates
|20.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|49.6 g
|of which Sugars
|46.5 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
