Bol Posh Noodles Malaysian Laksa Ramen 345G

Product Description
- A creamy Malay style curry sauce with ramen noodles black turtle beans, edamame beans and spiced chickpeas
- Oodles of noodles, freshness and flavour. Eat Plants, Slurp Noodles.
- Our spicy Laksa is a love letter to Malaysia, a creamy coconut-based sauce with a taste-topping trio of spiced Malay-style marinated chickpeas, fresh edamame beans and black turtle beans playing Juliet to our ramen noodle Romeo. Topped with a layer of leafy greens and crunchy carrot bands, it is both indulgent and healthy, making it the ideal vegan ready meal.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Find out more www.bolfoods.com
- Proud to be a B-Corp®
- Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which mens we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- SOURCE OF FIBRE - Great for maintaining healthy muscles and tissue fibre
- QUICK & EASY - An indulgent and delicious meal ready in 3 minutes
- VEGAN FRIENDLY - Suitable for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet or trying to minimise their meat intake
- 2 OF YOUR 5-A-DAY - Nearly half of your recommended daily intake of fruit and veg in one delicious meal
- 100% recyclable packaging
- Pack size: 345G
Information
Ingredients
Ramen Noodles (23%) (Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Water, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Black Turtle Beans (8%), Leafy Greens, Coconut Milk, Chickpeas (5%), White Cabbage, Mango Chutney (Mango, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Ground Paprika, Ground Cardamom, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin), Edamame Beans (Soya) (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Roasted White Onion (White Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Brown Sugar, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic and Chilli Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Paprika, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Gelling Agent: Pectin), Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Fennel), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Roasted Garlic Purée, Lemongrass, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Lime Leaves, Onion Granules, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Cinnamon, Smoked Paprika Powder, Roasted Ground Cumin, Ground Cloves, Oregano
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 3 minutes:
Remove outer sleeve. After opening, place the lid on loosely
800W: Heat for 2 mins, then stir
800W: Heat for 1 final minute, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy. Chopsticks and slurping optional
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Perfect posh noodles
Hob
Instructions: 6-8 mins:
Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot
Produce of
Made in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Then jazz it up
- Bean sprouts & crispy shallots, sprinkle on a few coriander leaves, a wedge of lime
- Heat me to eat me.
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- Or
- BOL Foods,
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18CV48,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
345g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|458
|1580
|19%
|Energy kcal
|109
|376
|19%
|Fat
|3.0g
|10.4g
|15%
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|4.1g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|16.1g
|55.5g
|21%
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|14.5g
|16%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|8.3g
|-
|Protein
|3.2g
|11.0g
|22%
|Salt
|0.42g
|1.45g
|24%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
