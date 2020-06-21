Ben's Original Long Grain Microwave Rice 250G

Delicious
Excellent, serve with cooked salmon fillet. Delicious
Glutenous, cloggy rice :(
We love the mexican spicy rice and mixed pepper in this range so I decided to buy a couple of packets of the basic long grain rice to keep and use for convenience. Totally disapppointed. The rice is so glutenous that it sticks together in huge clumps and has a very weird taste. It's also nearer beige in colour rather than white - not sure what Uncle Ben has done to this but I won't be buying it again, nor would I recommend it.