Tarczynski Kabanos Gryzzale Chicken 90G

£1.95
£2.17/100g

Product Description

  • Poultry product, finely minced, smoked, steamed, dried.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • The white coating is a natural process and has no negative impact on the quality of the product.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - PL-059-020
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Meat, Turkey Meat, Starch, Salt, Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Spices, Flavourings, Dried Acerola, Prepared with 145g Poultry Meat (including 111g of Chicken Meat and 34g of Turkey Meat) per 100g of product

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Soybeans, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard.

Storage

Store at a temperature from +2 °C to +25 °C. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Tarczyński S.A.,
  • Unit 48120,
  • PO Box 6945,
  • London,
  • W1A 6US,

Net Contents

90g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1318 kJ/ 317 kcal
Fat 21 g
of which saturates6,4 g
Carbohydrate5,8 g
of which sugars1,7 g
Protein24 g
Salt2,3 g
I like this

5 stars

I like this

Keep handy - useful snack

5 stars

Very Nice. Handy to snack on.

